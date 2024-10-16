People For Animal Demands the End of Bird Superstitions in Calendars

GUWAHATI: The People for Animals requested that all the superstitions related to birds be removed from the calendar 2025 because these false beliefs have caused unnecessary fear among the people.

It further added that this kind of superstition creates difficulty for wildlife and environmental activists. According to the release by the group, just before winter, barn owls are expected to come on the rooftops and the ceilings of the homes to nest.

PFA has been taking in many orphaned young owls for more than 13 years after their parents were killed.

The calendar not only caused a panicky situation among the birds but also the wild bees and snakes suffered negatively so that it appeared as if there was a chance of its presence within homes that could be misconstrued as either an omen or a good luck sign.

According to Section 353(1), clause 'b' of the BNS, spreading false information can be sentenced to detention for a term, which may extend up to three years, and/or a fine.

The statement also called upon the publishers to print calendar copies without the previously controversial dates. It has sought changes in future editions of the calendar from those who have published the 2025 edition.

People for Animals has issued an ultimatum that it would resort to action against the publishers if the same thing is published in the 2026 calendar.

They also sought to remove the people who had published videos concerning these superstitions on YouTube or Facebook, claiming that similar action would be taken for those who do.

Early man compared birds with gods. Birds were considered as messengers, representatives of god.

This divine connection and ability to fly high in the sky have made birds virtually mythical so much so that they are considered integral to superstitious thinking about life, death, and luck.

Some bird superstitions cut across borders and unite the world. They nearly universally symbolize good or bad luck for various cultures. Others exist in only certain regions.

That is to say, species that may have been once upon a time reviled by some people might be widely admired by others. Even in the longest traditions surrounding birds, there is contradiction, a species considered lucky in one culture sinister in another.