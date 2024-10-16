Arunachal: West Kameng Welcomes New Heritage Museum; A Gift from the Army

WEST KAMENG: The Indian Army has opened the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum at Nyukmadung village, Dirang sub-division of West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The museum is ready for public view, says Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat: "This museum will represent peace, security, and the Army's re-commitment to the building of the community and the nation."

It is a place of dawn-lit mountains, but the people of Arunachal Pradesh have roots in Indian civilization, for which references are to be seen in Kalika Purana and Mahabharata, he said.

Many historical monuments and archaeological sites are scattered in the region and highlight its rich cultural and ancient heritage coming altogether at Kameng Museum with a natural beauty, he added.

This museum, he said, was initiated by the Indian Army as part of Operation Sadbhavana, in association with the Vibrant Village Programme and cooperation from the local population. The museum, he said, is a reflection of the rich cultural diversity of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is a joint venture between the Indian Army and the local people, Lt Col Rawat asserts. For all the communities, Kameng Museum works on the interlinks of their cultures and religions and covers the historical, religious, archaeological, and ethnographic elements as part of the identity of the place-Arunachal Pradesh.

The Kameng Cultural and Heritage Museum has been a product of planning and design directed by the National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation, and Museology. Local contribution has also come from donations of ancestral land and 343 pieces of traditional artifacts, he said.

A modern movie hall inside the museum sketches out cultural connections between Arunachal Pradesh and India. A cafeteria and children's park have also been constructed for the visitors.

The museum will provide the guests of the region with an experience to be surrounded by the traditions and history of the region, talking about resilience and unity and having an abiding bond with the nation. It will also inspire, educate, and evoke an appreciation of deeper understanding around the world in the culture and heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

This shall be a new chapter for the region; it would stand tall as a symbol of identity, heritage, and pride of both Arunachal Pradesh and India.

Lt Col Rawat said that the museum will be inaugurated by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps Lt Gen Gambhir Singh on October 23, 2024.