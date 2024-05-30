Assam: Month-long superstition eradication drive organised by Biswanath College concludes

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The campaign to eradicate superstitions and social evils, organised by the Environment and Climate Cell of Biswanath College from May 5 to May 28, covering a total of ten schools in and around Biswanath Chariali, concluded at Chariali HS and MP School. Several eminent educationists from Biswanath district attended awareness meetings organized under the aegis of Assam Council for Science Technology and Environment (ASTEC) in collaboration with the Internal Standards Assessment Cell of the college and presented scientific arguments against superstitions and social ills prevalent in the society and urged the students, teachers and the conscious community to raise awareness among the people against superstitions. The speakers included Retired Professor, Rana Prasad Hazarika, Professor, Biswanath Agricultural College, Dr Ratnakinkar Goswami, President of Biswanath Branch of Asom Vigyan Samiti and retired Professor Pradeep Mahanta, Retired Professor of Department of Physics, Biswanath College, Dhaneswar Borah, Professor of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Dr Sanjib Upadhyay and science activist Ripunjoy Bordoloi and others. They made strong scientific appeals with a thorough analysis against all the small and big evils prevalent in the rural areas of Biswanath, including child marriage and witch-hunting in the society.

It is learnt that a total of more than two thousand and five hundred students, teachers, parents and concerned persons participated in the programmes organized in the schools. Most of the conscious persons present in the meetings expressed their views on all the evils prevalent in their respective areas and vowed to eradicate them from their areas in the future.

It may be mentioned here that in addition to the awareness meetings held in various schools, the cell presented a beautiful street play called ‘Durga’ enacted by a section of students of the college at Biswanath Chariali town, Pabhoi Higher Secondary School and Baghmari Bazar against the witch hunting prevalent in the society on May 13, May 15 and May 17. The play written by Dr Rituparna Borah, Professor, Department of Chemistry and directed by Professor and eminent playwright and actor Dr Pulak Sabhapandit, was able to make a positive impact in the areas.

