People of West Bengal, India have broken the backbone of BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The people of India, especially those in West Bengal, have broken the backbone of the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Tuesday after the trends coming out of the Election Commission data showed that the Trinamool Congress is heading for victory in 29 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Overall, the INDIA bloc sprung a surprise even for the pollsters, as most of them predicted a one-sided outcome in favour of the BJP-led NDA. Till the last reports came, the INDIA bloc was leading on 234 seats, while the NDA was ahead of the majority mark with leads on 292 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

According to the Chief Minister, had the BJP got majority without the help of its allies, the country would have ceased to exist.

"The NDA is a lost case now. Some other parties might still be considering supporting the BJP, but I will request them not to do so. I think the Modi magic is finished, and he should resign," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the Chief Minister said that since the BJP has not secured an absolute majority on its own, the coming days will be tough for the party.

"They have already committed enough excesses on us for which we will never forgive them. I think the other allies of the INDIA bloc will also not forgive them" CM Banerjee said.

Referring to the defeat of state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur, the Chief Minister said that under the camouflage of Congress, he was actually operating on behalf of the BJP.

"The people of Baharampur have rejected him, just as the people of the state have rejected the BJP," she said.

The Chief Minister also ridiculed the Exit Poll projections that forecast a landslide victory for the BJP.

"Those who made such projections intended to break the morale of the countrymen. I know the sources of these Exit Polls, they were all drafted at the BJP office," the Chief Minister claimed.

She also launched a scathing attack against the Election Commission of India, saying, "They did everything to break the morale of the opposition leaders. Many legislators were offered money, while many others were threatened." (IANS)

