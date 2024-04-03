Personal attacks dominate war of words between estranged couple in the fray in Bengal’s Bishnupur

Kolkata: In Bishnupur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal’s Bankura district, where BJP’s sitting MP Saumitra Khan and TMC’s Sujata Mondal Khan, now estranged couple, are pitted against each other, personal attacks are dominating political discourses in the campaign process.

At the stage, Saumitra Khan preferred ignoring the personal salvos from his estranged wife, who since the beginning of her campaign process, had been resorting to a potent mix of both “political” attacks against the BJP as well as “personal” attacks against her competitor.

However, as the heat of the campaign started aggravating, Saumitra too at times has started throwing counter-salvos towards his competitor.

The salvos and counter-salvos reached the peak over Sujata’s different public- relations exercises during the campaign like helping a road-side food vendor in frying some items or learning the process of hair-cutting at a saloon.

“One who has not fried a single item at home before is now resorting to such things publicly to win the hearts of the voters. I am not really bothered about how she handles her campaign process. Still, I will advise her to refrain from such dramas. If the public wants she will get the votes automatically,” Saumitra advised.

Responding to Saumitra’s “suggestion”, Sujata said, “Inflation is sky-rocketing. Hence, I will advise my competitor to get his letterhead as ‘former MP’ published in advance. In fact, he is adopting my style of campaigning only. My growing popularity has made him frustrated.”

Reacting to Sujata’s observation, Saumitra said, “Had Trinamool Congress fielded any other candidate from Bishnupur, my victory margin would have been around a lakh. But, now I am confident that my victory margin would not be anything less than three lakhs.”

To recall, political circles in West Bengal were shocked after Sujata, who had played the most active role in campaigning for her husband in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, joined the Trinamool Congress just a few days before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

On the same day, Saumitra, at a press conference, had announced his decision to sever matrimonial ties with her and also issued an appeal to her not to use the surname ‘Khan’ anymore. (IANS)

