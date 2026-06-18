Petrol bomb thrown at RSS office in Ranchi, BJP leaders allege larger conspiracy

RANCHI: A petrol bomb was reportedly thrown at the RSS office in Ranchi on late Tuesday night, according to Ranchi Police. No damage was reported in the incident, police said.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi claimed that the late-night petrol bomb attack on the Ranchi RSS office was part of a larger conspiracy to trigger widespread incidents across the state, demanding immediate arrests and the setup of a permanent police picket.

Speaking to ANI, Marandi said, "At around 12:36 am, two men threw petrol bombs at the RSS office. They came by car with motorbikes accompanying them. This is a serious matter because. It was preparation for a bigger incident. We have spoken to the DC on it."

He further stated that, "In a way, it can be said that there was preparation to carry out a major incident across the state. And as soon as we got the information in the morning, we came and met the 'prant pracharak', got full information. Then from here, I spoke to the DGP, also spoke to the SP, and also spoke to the DC. So first, we have said that an arrest should be made in this matter, and then a police picket should also be set up."

BJP leader Sanjay Seth condemned the petrol bomb attack on the Ranchi RSS office, labelling it a "big conspiracy" and demanding the immediate establishment of a police picket nearby.

Seth says, "An attack on the Sangh office. The Sangh office is our mother. At 12: 36 am, two youths throw petrol bombs at the Sangh office. It points towards a big conspiracy. We have spoken to the DC. The senior SP is not returning our calls. We have requested to establish a police picket near the Sangh's office." (ANI)

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