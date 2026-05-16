Petrol, diesel prices: Centre bearing huge burden through excise duty cut, says Piyush Goyal

Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the central government has taken a significant financial burden on itself by reducing excise duty on fuel and continuing heavy subsidies on fertilisers to protect farmers and consumers from rising global prices.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of an event here, Goyal said the Centre had reduced excise duty by Rs 10 to provide relief to citizens despite mounting fiscal pressure.

He added that the government was also bearing massive subsidy costs to ensure farmers do not face higher fertiliser prices.

"The central government has taken more burden on itself. The excise has been reduced by Rs 10. Similarly, the expense of Rs 3,000 crore in fertiliser, our farmers have to pay the same old price, no increase has been made. And because of this, 90 per cent subsidy has to be given by the central government by lakhs of crores," Goyal said.

Commenting on Maharashtra's government decision to cut VAT on aviation fuel, the Union Minister said sectors such as tourism and civil aviation would benefit from the government's economic measures.

"Tourism will benefit a lot, the civil aviation sector which is in a lot of pressure will also be relieved, which is an important sector for the long term. I think all the opposition ruled states, only few are left now, there are not much, they will also learn something from this," Goyal told IANS. (IANS)

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