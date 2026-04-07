Petrol, diesel prices increased in Pakistan, not India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the Assam assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the NDA government has proposed enhanced financial support for fishermen and farmers in its manifesto. He also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter confuses the price of petrol in Pakistan with that of India.

"The DMK and the Congress are also contesting against each other on 5 seats. Two days ago, Rahul Gandhi came here and said that petrol prices in India have risen due to the Gulf War. He is right. Petrol prices have risen to Rs 458 and diesel prices have risen to Rs 520, but those prices have increased not in India but in Pakistan", Shah said while addressing a public meeting in the Mannadipet assembly constituency here.

While claiming infighting in the INDIA bloc, he argued that the NDA was contesting the polls unitedly.

"On one hand, we are unitedly contesting the elections, and on the other hand, the INDIA alliance partners are already fighting among themselves even before forming the government. The CPI and CPI(M) have already left the INDIA alliance", Shah said. He further stated that financial assistance for fishermen's fishing vans will be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000.

"In our manifesto, we have decided to increase the financial assistance provided to fishermen for their fishing vans from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000. We will increase the PM-Kisan assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000. Our Puducherry government will also provide every female farmer with one milch cow and two milch goats. We have initiated numerous projects for the development of Puducherry. On the other hand, there is Rahul Gandhi, who confuses the price of petrol in Pakistan with that of India. I have come to appeal to all of you to elect an NDA government once again," Shah said. (ANI)

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