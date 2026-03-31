Petrol, diesel stocks adequate, no dry-outs at LPG agencies: Centre

NEW DELHI: All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained while domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support local consumption, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Monday.

Although LPG supply continues to be affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation, no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships. Most LPG distributorships also operated on Sunday to ensure uninterrupted delivery to households, a ministry statement said.

All petrol pumps are operating normally across the country. However, instances of panic buying due to rumours have been noticed in certain areas, resulting in unusually high sales and crowding at retail outlets. However, adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available at all petrol pumps across the country, it added.

The government has reiterated its advice to the public not to believe rumours and has requested state governments to disseminate correct information through press briefings. (IANS)

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