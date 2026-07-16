PIL moved in Delhi HC seeking immediate medical intervention for Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Delhi High Court seeking urgent directions to the Union Government and the Delhi Government to provide immediate medical treatment and life-saving intervention for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since June 28.

The matter is likely to be taken up today after the petitioner sought urgent listing, citing Wangchuk's rapidly deteriorating health and an imminent threat to his life.

The PIL has been filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, who has urged the High Court to direct the authorities to ensure that Wangchuk receives immediate medical attention, initiate dialogue with him over the issues raised during his protest, and take all necessary steps to safeguard his life.

According to the petition, Wangchuk has lost around 8.25 kg during the hunger strike and is suffering from repeated episodes of low blood sugar, dizziness, severe muscle loss and weakness. Referring to a newspaper report published on July 14, the plea states that his condition has deteriorated to such an extent that his life could be at serious risk if the fast continues.

Seeking urgent listing, the petitioner submitted that the case concerns the life of a public activist on hunger strike and that the State has remained insensitive despite the alarming deterioration in his health. The urgency application states that immediate judicial intervention is necessary to prevent irreparable harm. The petition states that Wangchuk, a climate activist from Ladakh, has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of public demands and that no meaningful dialogue has been initiated by the authorities despite the prolonged protest. It contends that while peaceful protest and hunger strike are democratic rights, the State has a constitutional obligation to protect the life and health of every citizen. The petitioner has further argued that allowing a citizen's health to deteriorate without intervention would amount to a failure of the government's constitutional and public duties.

The plea also refers to the provisions relating to abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, asserting that the authorities cannot remain passive spectators when a person's life is in imminent danger.

The PIL prays for directions to the respondents to immediately provide Wangchuk with appropriate medical care, hold discussions with him on the issues raised during the protest, and, if necessary, administer vital liquid nutrition, proteins, vitamins and other essential medical support to arrest the deterioration of his health. It also seeks any other relief that the High Court may deem fit in the interest of justice. (ANI)

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