PM chairs meet with CMs on West Asia crisis, urges states to ensure smooth functioning of supply chains

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting via video conferencing with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States to review preparedness in light of the emerging situation arising out of recent developments in West Asia and its potential impact on India.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the valuable suggestions shared by all Chief Ministers, noting that these inputs would be instrumental in effectively managing the evolving situation. He emphasised the need for vigilance, preparedness, and coordinated action to address the challenges ahead.

Referring to the ongoing situation in West Asia, Prime Minister said India has prior experience in dealing with similar global disruptions.

He recalled the collective response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and States worked together as "Team India" to mitigate the impact on supply chains, trade, and daily life. He underscored that the same spirit of cooperation and coordination remains India's greatest strength in navigating the present circumstances.

Prime Minister highlighted that the situation remains dynamic, necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies, an official release said.

He said that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions. He stressed that the Government's priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains.

Emphasising the critical role of States, Prime Minister noted that effective implementation of decisions takes place at the state level.

He called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and States, along with timely sharing of information and joint decision-making, so that responses are swift and well-aligned.

Prime Minister urged States to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering.

He highlighted the importance of activating control rooms at State and District levels and maintaining administrative alertness to prevent disruptions. (ANI)

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