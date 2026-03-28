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PM Modi to Address Assam Voters Live on NaMo App on March 30

PM Narendra Modi will interact live with Assam BJP workers and voters on March 30 at 1 PM via the NaMo App ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly Election.
PM Modi to Address Assam Voters Live on NaMo App on March 30
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With the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 approaching, the state BJP is leaning heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mass appeal to energise its campaign.

In a direct outreach initiative, PM Modi will interact live with BJP workers and the people of Assam on March 30 at 1 PM — connecting with voters across the state through a single digital platform.

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The BJP has urged all party workers and Assam residents to download and register on the NaMo App to take part in the event.

There are two ways to get started:

  • Missed call: Dial 1800-209-0920 and the app download link will be sent to you

  • Direct link: Register at narendramodi.in/mbsmasm

The party described the initiative as a "unique and interactive" exercise in direct public engagement — one that bypasses traditional rally formats and reaches voters on their phones.

The state BJP is clearly positioning the Prime Minister as its most powerful campaign asset heading into the 2026 polls.

By bringing Modi directly into the living rooms and pockets of voters — digitally — the party is betting that his personal connect can cut through at the constituency level, even in seats where local candidates may be less established.

The March 30 interaction is part of a broader series of mass engagements the Prime Minister has been conducting ahead of state elections across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Assam Assembly elections 2026

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