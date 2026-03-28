PM Modi to Address Assam Voters Live on NaMo App on March 30

With the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 approaching, the state BJP is leaning heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mass appeal to energise its campaign.

In a direct outreach initiative, PM Modi will interact live with BJP workers and the people of Assam on March 30 at 1 PM — connecting with voters across the state through a single digital platform.

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