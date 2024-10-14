PM Internship Scheme Portal Receives More Than 1.55 Lakh Registrations In A Day

NEW DELHI: Just a day after its launch, the Prime Minister Internship Scheme portal has been flooded with budding professionals as 1,55,109 candidates have registered in it so far.

The flagship scheme was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s budget. It aims to provide a viable solution to youth unemployment by connecting young people with companies hunting for talent.

Several employers have also shown interest as 193 companies have posted internship opportunities on the platform so far. It includes corporate giants such as Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries.