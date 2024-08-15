PM Modi Advocates for 'Secular Civil Code' on Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the national flag and gave his 11th consecutive speech from the Red Fort for the 78th Independence Day.

This year’s theme, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, focuses on advancing India to become a developed nation by 2047.

The ceremony started with Modi being welcomed by top government and military officials, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, organized by the Indian Navy this year.