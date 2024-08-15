PM Modi Advocates for 'Secular Civil Code' on Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the national flag and gave his 11th consecutive speech from the Red Fort for the 78th Independence Day.
This year’s theme, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, focuses on advancing India to become a developed nation by 2047.
The ceremony started with Modi being welcomed by top government and military officials, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, organized by the Indian Navy this year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that India needs a 'secular civil code.'
“It is essential to have a secular civil code and eliminate the discriminatory communal civil code,” said the prime minister.
A key moment of the event was when Modi hoisted the national flag, which was marked by a 21-gun salute from the 1721 Field Battery, using locally made 105mm Light Field Guns.
Narendra Modi is now the third prime minister to give 11 consecutive Independence Day speeches, following Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.
Nehru, India’s first prime minister, gave 17 consecutive speeches, while Indira Gandhi, who served as PM from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 to 1984, delivered 16 speeches.
This year, about 6,000 special guests from different parts of Indian society, including young people, tribal communities, farmers, women, and recipients of various government programs, have been invited to attend the ceremony.
According to the police, more than 10,000 security personnel, including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, have been stationed at the Red Fort and other key locations in the capital.
This includes snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, and sharpshooters positioned at important spots to protect the prime minister and other high-profile guests. Bomb disposal teams and a dog squad are also conducting checks in the area around the Red Fort.
In a notable development, 13 remote villages in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Bastar region will see the national flag hoisted for the first time, thanks to the deployment of security forces.
The setup of security camps in these villages has made it possible to celebrate the national festival safely in areas that were previously controlled by left-wing extremists.
