PM Modi calls for Global South leadership at Commonwealth speakers’ meet

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasized the need for the Global South to chart new development pathways amid unprecedented global transformation, reaffirming India’s role as a leading voice for developing nations. He was inaugurating the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, New Delhi. Recalling India’s G20 Presidency, the Prime Minister said the country placed the priorities of the Global South at the heart of the global agenda. He stressed that India is committed to ensuring its innovations benefit not just its own citizens but also partner nations, particularly through open-source digital platforms that can be adapted by other countries to strengthen governance and parliamentary systems.

Highlighting the conference theme, “Effective Delivery of Parliamentary Democracy,” PM Modi underlined the vital role of Speakers and Presiding Officers in connecting citizens with democratic institutions. He noted that India actively shares best parliamentary practices with other Commonwealth nations and expressed confidence that the conference would further enrich collective experiences.

The three-day conference (January 14–16), chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has drawn a record 61 Speakers and Presiding Officers from 42 Commonwealth countries and four semi-autonomous parliaments, making it the largest CSPOC gathering to date. Discussions are centred on contemporary challenges such as the use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary functioning, the impact of social media on legislators, citizen engagement beyond elections, and the security and well-being of MPs and parliamentary staff.

PM Modi highlighted India’s democratic scale, describing the 2024 general elections as the largest democratic exercise in history, with nearly 980 million registered voters and record participation by women. He also cited India’s economic and technological achievements, including being the fastest-growing major economy, home to the world’s largest digital payment system (UPI), and a global leader in sectors such as start-ups, steel, aviation, railways, and vaccines.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Prime Minister’s leadership and stressed the importance of ethical AI use, combating misinformation, and leveraging technology to enhance transparency in democratic institutions. The conference, hosted by India for the fourth time, aims to strengthen resilient and inclusive parliaments across the Commonwealth. (IANS)

