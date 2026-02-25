PM Modi compromised, agreed to trade deal amid pressure from Trump: Rahul Gandhi

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-United States trade deal framework, calling him “compromised” and alleging pressure that the former is “under pressure”. Addressing Congress’ Kisan Mahachaupal in Bhopal, Gandhi challenged PM Modi to cancel the deal after the US Supreme Court ruled against Trump tariffs. Repeating the “sold India” allegations against the Prime Minister, he accused the Centre of providing the data of Indians to the US.

Rahul Gandhi said, “The trade agreement with the United States was stalled for four months because it involved agriculture and agricultural products. The Indian government did not want American companies to sell their products here. India’s farmers, farm workers, and even the government didn’t want this. In my address, I was not just talking about (former Army Chief) Naravane ji. After I finished my address, without consulting his own cabinet ministers, PM Modi called Trump. He lied, pretended that Congress’ woman MPs were about to attack, but instead called directly and said he was ready to do the deal. You can see in his eyes that PM Narendra Modi is compromised.” (ANI)

