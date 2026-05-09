PM Modi, 20 Chief Ministers to Attend Assam Oath-Taking Ceremony on May 12

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of twenty states will attend the May 12 oath-taking ceremony in Guwahati.

Care-taker Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the oath-taking ceremony would start at 11 am on May 12.

Prior to that, the BJP Legislative Party (BJPLP) meeting would be held on May 10 to select the BJPLP leader in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as central observers. The BJPLP meeting would be followed up immediately by the NDA MLAs' meeting to elect the leader. After this meeting, the NDA MLAs will meet the Governor to seek permission to form the government.

Dr Sarma said that several industrialists of the country, xatradhikars of Assam, BJP booth committee presidents, gaon panchayat presidents, and others will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony to be held at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara.

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