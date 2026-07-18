PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Train, Unveils Rs 14,700 Crore Projects in Haryana

JIND: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind and addressed a public rally at the HUDA ground, where he announced and inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 14,700 crore across Haryana. Beginning his speech in Haryanvi, the Prime Minister recalled his long association with Jind, saying he had visited the district decades ago while working for the organisation and still remembered the affection of the people, the famous Murrah buffalo, pure desi ghee, and Jind’s traditional ghevar.

PM Modi said that while Jind’s ghee and ghevar remained unchanged, “the tevar (attitude) of Jind has transformed,” adding that the district has become a symbol of development under the BJP-led NDA government.

Calling the launch of the hydrogen train a historic milestone, the Prime Minister said Jind, Sonipat, and Haryana had secured a permanent place in India’s railway history. He noted that just as the first train between Bombay and Thane is remembered, the country’s first hydrogen-powered train running between Jind and Sonipat would also be remembered in the years to come.

The Prime Minister said the new train is the world’s most powerful hydrogen train, equipped with 3,200 horsepower and 10 coaches, making it the longest hydrogen train currently in operation globally. He added that the project is a successful example of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, as it has been designed and built by Indian engineers and companies. He noted that the hydrogen ecosystem being developed in Jind would create new employment opportunities for the youth. (ANI)

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