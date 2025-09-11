PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic conversation with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday with both leaders reaffirming their joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Meloni expressed support for the success of the AI Impact Summit set to be hosted by India in 2026.

PM Modi thanked Meloni for Italy’s support for concluding the trade agreement between India and European Union (EU) and promoting connectivity through the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They agreed on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and PM Modi reiterated India’s full support for efforts in this direction.

“Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. Thanked PM Meloni for Italy’s proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative,” PM Modi posted on X after the phone call. (IANS)

Also Read: Kuki-Zo apex body welcomes PM Modi; calls his forthcoming Manipur visit a historic, rare occasion

Also Watch: