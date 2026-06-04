PM Modi Meets Nepal’s RSP Chief, Reaffirms Commitment to Strong Bilateral Ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the Chairman of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane and underlined that India looks forward to elevating the special and multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were among those present in the meeting between PM Modi and Lamichhane.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I welcome and fully share his desire to work closely together for a shared and prosperous future. Nepal is a priority partner under our Neighbourhood First policy and we look forward to collaborating with the new government to elevate the special and multifaceted relationship between our two countries to greater heights." (ANI)

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