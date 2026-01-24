PM Modi targets DMK at NDA rally near Chennai, calls for ‘dual-engine’ govt in TN

CHENNAI: At a high-voltage National Democratic Alliance (NDA) campaign rally held on Friday at Madurantakam near Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing it of corruption, misgovernance and betrayal of public trust, while asserting that Tamil Nadu is ready for a BJP-led NDA government.

The rally was attended by senior NDA leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan and leaders of other NDA constituents.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said Tamil Nadu was “struggling to free itself from the DMK’s poor governance” and claimed that the countdown had begun for the end of the DMK regime.

“The people gave the DMK two chances, but it betrayed their trust. This is a government marked by corruption, criminality and dynastic politics,” he said, adding that the state needed a “safe, corruption-free administration”.

The Prime Minister alleged that the DMK functioned only for the benefit of one family and accused the party of promoting what he described as four negative paths — dynasty, corruption, disrespect towards women, and contempt for culture. “Tamil Nadu has enriched India’s civilizational heritage. To achieve a developed India, Tamil Nadu must be freed from DMK misrule,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s contributions, PM Modi said the Union government had undertaken “unprecedented development works” in Tamil Nadu over the past 11 years, claiming that Rs 3 lakh crore had been transferred to the state through devolution alone.

He also said the NDA government had allocated nearly seven times more funds for railways than the previous DMK-Congress dispensation and credited the Centre for introducing Vande Bharat trains and expanding support for farmers and fishermen. Raising concerns over law and order and drug abuse, PM Modi accused the DMK government of failing to protect youth from narcotics and criminal networks. He contrasted the present situation with the tenure of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, whom he praised for effective crime control. (IANS)

