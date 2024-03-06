Kolkata: PM Modi Unveils India's First Underwater Metro

The underwater service happens to be part of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor, which is slated to cover a distance of 4.8 km under the Hooghly river.

Howrah and Salt Lake - the twin cities of the West Bengal state capital - will be connected through the metro service. Three out of six stations will be underground and it is expected to pass through a 520-metre long stretch under the Hooghly in just 45 seconds.

PM Modi can be seen taking the first ride on the underwater metro alongside several school students.

A video surfaced wherein the Prime Minister was spotted inside the metro train's premises, interacting with the school children sitting next to him, while some of them stood near him.