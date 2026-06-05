PM Modi, Venezuela Acting President Rodriguez discuss energy, trade, investment

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez held wide-ranging discussions aimed at exploring new avenues of cooperation. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment towards advancing the interests of the Global South.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging discussions with Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela today. The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, investment, healthcare, automobiles among others."

He informed that the leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest. India and Venezuela reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership and advancing the interests of the Global South.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Rodriguez and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with the South American nation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today" and expressed appreciation for her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship.

"Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship," the minister said, adding that Rodriguez's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday arrived in the national capital for a five-day working visit aimed at further deepening the bilateral ties between India and Venezuela. (ANI)

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