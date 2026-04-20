PM Narendra Modi accuses TMC of aiding infiltration, vows to protect Bengal’s identity

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that West Bengal might lose its original cultural identity because of the Trinamool Congress’ dangerous agenda to encourage rampant illegal infiltration and pamper the infiltrators.

“The forthcoming Assembly election in West Bengal is a battle to protect the identity and the land of the state. Trinamool Congress is moving ahead with a dangerous agenda. They want to create a government of the illegal infiltrators. They want to form a state government that will only protect the culture, language, and religion of the illegal infiltrators. The common people of West Bengal will be the principal enemy of that government of infiltrators. That is why the common people of West Bengal this time had decided to bring a change in the state,” the Prime Minister added, while addressing a campaign rally in the tribal-dominated district of Jhargram, which was his third rally in the state for the day.

According to the Prime Minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had always cared for protecting the cultural heritage of West Bengal.

“Bengali was given the status of ‘classical language’ during our time. An edition of the Indian Constitution is now available in the Santali language. The BJP is proud of the heritage of West Bengal and is determined to protect it at any cost,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also added that at a time when the future of West Bengal and the people of the state are getting plunged into acute darkness, the luxurious and high-cost vehicles of the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders are shining.

“I guarantee that those who are responsible for the darkness in your lives will not be spared if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal after the Assembly election. All the corrupt leaders of Trinamool Congress will be held accountable,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, when new and modern schools are being set up in different tribal dominated places in the country under the “Eklavya Model Residential School”, the tribal people of West Bengal are being deprived of them. (IANS)

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