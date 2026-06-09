President confers Gallantry Awards 2026, honours exceptional bravery of security personnel

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu conferred India's prestigious gallantry awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 (Phase-I) at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The awards were given away in recognition of exceptional acts of bravery by personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies.

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present on the occasion.

The awards reflected India's continuing battle against terrorism, insurgency and hostile threats across Jammu & Kashmir, the Northeast and along the country's borders, while also recognising acts of extraordinary courage in aviation, maritime operations and humanitarian missions.

Among the recipients of the Shaurya Chakra was Major Ashish Kumar, whose leadership during a prolonged counter-terrorist operation in Anantnag in November 2024 led to the elimination of two terrorists, including a Category A++ operative. Constable Sanjay Tiwari and Constable Feda Hussain Dar were honoured for neutralising a foreign terrorist during a close-quarter battle in Srinagar's Khanyar area despite sustaining multiple gunshot and splinter injuries.

Assistant Commandant Mohd Shafiq, Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar, Ram Goyal and Constable Saddam Hussain were recognised for their bravery during Operation Chuntawadi in Bandipora, where coordinated action by security forces resulted in the elimination of heavily armed terrorists. Their courage under intense enemy fire helped secure the operation's success.

Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson received the Shaurya Chakra for leading a determined response to a major insurgent attack in Manipur's Jiribam district, helping neutralise 10 heavily armed insurgents. Rifleman Bhoj Ram Sahu was honoured for his fearless action during a counter-infiltration operation along the Indo-Myanmar border, while Wing Commander Abhimanyu Singh was recognised for safely recovering a fighter aircraft after a catastrophic mid-air canopy failure despite suffering serious injuries.

Several other Army personnel were awarded for successful anti-terror operations. Major Bhargav Kalita eliminated a dreaded Category A++ terrorist during a surgical ambush. Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh led a rescue mission that saved a kidnapped civilian and neutralised insurgents. Major Anshul Baltoo displayed exceptional courage in a fierce encounter in Assam, while Major Shivkant Yadav neutralised a terrorist during a high-risk operation in Shopian.

Subedar P H Moses, Major Vivek, Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei, Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar, Captain Yogender Singh Thakur, Subedar Shamsher Singh and Naik Rahul Singh were also awarded the Shaurya Chakra for displaying exceptional battlefield leadership and courage during operations against terrorists and armed cadres across Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast. (IANS)

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