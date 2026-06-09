Major Bhargav Kalita awarded Shaurya Chakra for exceptional gallantry in anti-terror operation

GUWAHATI: Major Bhargav Kalita of The Kumaon Regiment/50th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles, has been conferred the prestigious Shaurya Chakra, one of India’s highest peacetime gallantry awards, for displaying exceptional courage, exemplary leadership and outstanding operational achievements in counter-terrorism operations.

Since October 2022, Major Kalita has played a key role in several successful operations, leading to the neutralisation of three dreaded terrorists and the apprehension of four hardcore Over Ground Workers (OGWs). His dedication to duty and operational excellence has significantly strengthened security efforts in the region.

The award recognises, in particular, his remarkable bravery during a high-risk operation conducted on December 2, 2024. Acting on specific intelligence inputs received at short notice, Major Kalita meticulously planned and led a surgical ambush against a hardcore terrorist. Using superior fieldcraft and tactical expertise, he positioned his team strategically and waited for the target to enter the designated ambush zone.

When challenged, the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire and attempted to flee. Major Kalita responded with precise fire and effectively manoeuvred his team to seal all escape routes while maintaining constant surveillance and suppressive fire. In a display of extraordinary courage and complete disregard for his own safety, Major Kalita crawled towards the concealed terrorist under intense threat. He then engaged the terrorist in close combat and successfully neutralised him. The slain militant was later identified as an A++ category terrorist responsible for the killing of seven civilians and multiple attacks on security forces.

The Shaurya Chakra honours Major Kalita’s dauntless courage, audacious planning, fearless execution and unwavering commitment to the highest traditions of the Indian Army, stated a press release.

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