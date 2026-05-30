Prime Minister monitoring NEET paper leak issue: Centre informs Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Ministry of Education to file a separate affidavit explaining the mechanism being developed to institutionalise the conduct and completion of NEET examinations by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a yearly basis. A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said the affidavit must detail how institutional memory and expertise would be built within the NTA through specialised personnel and a broad-based panel of experts. The Court stressed that the agency must have the necessary physical and intellectual capacity to prevent controversies similar to those witnessed in NEET examinations in 2024 and 2026. The Centre has been asked to submit the affidavit within six weeks.

During the hearing, the Court considered affidavits filed by the NTA and by Dr K Radhakrishnan, chairman of the High Powered Committee overseeing reforms. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the bench that the Prime Minister was personally monitoring the issue. However, the Court questioned how lapses could still occur despite regular monitoring and committee meetings. (ANI)

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