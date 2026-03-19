Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kuwait Crown Prince discuss West Asia situation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on Wednesday, discussing the evolving situation in West Asia and sharing concerns over the recent developments.

PM Modi reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also thanked Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah for continued support and ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait.

“Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid. We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority,” PM Modi posted on X. “We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability. I thanked him for continued support for the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Kuwait,” he added.

The conversation between both leaders took place amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which erupted following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targetting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Over the past few days, PM Modi has also spoken with the leaders of UAE, Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman and ?Qatar as India remains in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners over the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf region. (IANS)

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