Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates NDA workers for winning Goa zilla panchayat polls

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers for securing huge wins in the zilla panchayat polls and beating their previous record of 20 seats in the 2022 assembly polls.

As of 7 PM, in the 50-member Zilla panchayat body, Bharatiya Janata Party, in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, has won in 30 seats, while Congress won 9, and Goa Forward Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Revolutionary Goans Party have won 1 seat each.

Thanking the people of the state for "blessing" the NDA alliance with such strong support, PM Modi said that the NDA is committed to boosting the dreams and aspirations of the people.

"I thank my sisters and brothers of Goa for blessing the BJP-MGP (NDA) family with strong support in the Zilla Panchayat elections. This will add more vigour to our efforts for Goa's growth. We are committed to boosting the dreams and aspirations of the people of this wonderful state. Our hardworking NDA Karyakartas have done commendable work on the ground, which has led to this result," PM Modi said.

Goa Chief Minister also hailed the NDA victory, thanking party leaders and workers for their commitment to grassroots empowerment, and people centric governance.

"Heartiest congratulations to all the newly elected Zilla Panchayat members of the BJP-MGP (NDA) Alliance. This strong mandate reflects the people's faith in the Double Engine Sarkar, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the guidance of BJP National president JP Nadda, and BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, along with our shared commitment to grassroots empowerment and people-centric governance," he said.

"I am confident the BJP-led Alliance will accelerate all-round development, strengthen transparent and accountable governance, and work towards a Viksit Goa and Viksit Bharat," he said.

Polling for the for the zilla panchayat elections started at 8 AM on December 20 for the 50-member local body.

For the smooth conduct of polling, the SEC had set up around 1,284 polling stations, with 658 located in North Goa and 626 in South Goa.

Unlike previous elections, electronic voting machines were not being used, and polling was being conducted through ballot papers. (ANI)

