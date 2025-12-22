I am a ‘Chaiwala,’ If I don’t feel tea garden workers’ problems, who will? PM Modi

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: “I am a Chaiwala and If I don’t feel the problems of tea garden workers then who will think for them,” PM Narendra Modi stated while laying the foundation stone for the new Ammonia-Urea Fertilizer Plant in Namrup on Sunday.

Modi said that the tea garden workers living in Assam for decades were not given land rights and neglected by the previous Congress government. “But we thought for them and provided them land rights. Now, the tea garden workers can live a dignified life,” Modi asserted.

“For vote bank politics, Congress supports the illegal immigrants and counter us when we take strong steps against them. The Congress criticized the SIR process to shield the illegal immigrants and to strengthen their vote bank,” PM Modi stated.

He said, “Congress has been indulging in anti-national activities and always criticized our work and now they are helping the illegal Bangladeshis for vote bank. But I assure you all that the BJP has been standing tall against the illegal immigrants.”

PM Narendra Modi said that the Congress ignored the people and did not work for them during their rule. “Congress is unhappy that we gave Bharat Ratna to Dr Bhupen Hazarika. It has always stood against the culture of Assam,” Modi said. With the criticism of the Congress, PM Modi launched BJP’s campaign for the 2026 Assam Assembly election right after the stone-laying ceremony at Namrup.

