Prime Minister Narendra Modi in freewheeling chat with Indian gaming community

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a free-wheeling interaction with some well-known Indian gamers about a range of aspects, including the gaming industry's future prospects in the country.

A promotional teaser of the interaction was released on Thursday. In the teaser, PM Modi could be seen curiously asking various questions to the gamers. Also, he could be seen trying his hands at a few games.

The full video is scheduled to premiere on April 13, 9.30 am, on the prime minister's official social media and video-sharing channels. The interaction featured famous Indian gamers including Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht.

The interactive video seemed to have been shot at the prime minister's official residence. One of the members of the gaming community smilingly said "When we first met one-on-one I didn't realize we had such an age difference."

To which PM Modi responded, "I colour my hair white so that people know I am mature." Another one said talking to PM Modi was like talking to a family member. (ANI)

