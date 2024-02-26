Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dwarkadhish temple, a message for Lord Krishna devouts?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a deep dive into the sea in Gujarat's Dwarka and offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish Temple.

As pictures of PM Modi donning scuba gear and paying obeisance at the submerged city of Dwarka were posted on social media, it took the netizens by storm. Many made gushing praise of PM Modi for his devotion to Lord Krishna while others lauded his government's resolve for ensuring makeover of many places of Hindu worship.

Sharing his own experience on X, PM Modi also wrote, "To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all."

Notably, Dwarka holds huge importance for Hindu religion as the legendary city is said to have been ruled by Lord Krishna himself. According to popular belief, the land got swallowed by sea, after Lord Krishna departed from Earth.

PM Modi also described today's deep dive visit to Dwarkadhish as his long cherished dream.

"I had always been curious to go there and touch the remains of the ancient Dwarka city. I am full of emotions today... A decades-old dream was completed today," PM Modi said.

In further revelation, the Modi Archive X handle informed that the blueprint of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was also laid down from the land of Krishna and PM Modi was also a part of that meeting.

"In 1991, a meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was held in Vrindavan and this was attended by Narendra Modi. At that time, he was working as BJP Karyakarta and had attended the meeting as one of the Sangh representative," says the X handle.

It was at this meeting that the RSS further pledged to intensify its Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya and eventually, construction of a grand Ram Temple at deity's birthplace.

Later years saw a big movement for restoring the 'right' of Lord Ram devotees that was taken away by Muslim invaders. It was after this 'Dharm Sansad' in Mathura that Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) re-started karseva, thereby setting in motion a chain of events.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is hogging international headlines today and drawing visitors from all across the country and globe.

Lakhs of Lord Ram devotees and the Hindus in general, credit PM Modi for helping bring an end to the centuries old quagmire.

Installation of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's grand complex is seen as the culmination of 500-year-old dream and PM Modi is believed to the man 'who brought Lord Ram to his deserved place'.

Lord Krishna 'bhakts' too have high hopes from the Modi dispensation on correcting the mistakes of past and restoring the 'original character' of Krishna Janmabhoomi.

With elections round the corner, PM Modi's visit to Dwarkadish temple is seen in this context, with many believing that it is a clear message that Krishna Janmabhoomi restoration will be a key agenda in during PM Modi's 'third term'.

Some may reject it as wild speculation but BJP's manifesto and PM Modi's personal attention to temple corridors across the country shows that the 'momentum may has just started building'. (IANS)

