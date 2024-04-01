Priyanka Gandhi lists INDIA bloc's five demands; urges EC to ensure level-playing field in Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra read out the demands of the opposition INDIA bloc on Sunday and urged the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field for all parties in Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the INDIA bloc Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, Priyanka Gandhi demanded that a Supreme Court-monitored SIT be set to probe the BJP's 'extortion' of funds through the electoral bonds scheme.

"INDIA Alliance has 5 demands. The Election Commission should ensure equal opportunity in the Lok Sabha elections. Second, the ECI should stop the forceful action against the opposition taken by the ED, CBI and IT. Third, Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal should be released immediately. Fourth, attempts to weaken the opposition financially should be stopped. Fifth, an SIT should be formed to investigate the funds raised by the BJP through electoral bonds," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She further asserted that despite the BJP creating 'undemocratic obstacles', the alliance is committed to fighting, winning, and saving the country's democracy.

"I think that they (BJP) are trapped in illusion. I want to remind them of a thousand-year-old tale and its message. When Lord Ram was fighting for the truth, He did not have power or resources, He did not even have a chariot. Ravan had a chariot, resources, an army and gold. Lord Ram had the truth, hope, faith, modesty, patience and courage," she added.

Opposition leaders came together in a show of strength at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case.

INDIA alliance leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, J-K NC leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and other leaders at the INDIA bloc rally in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is in custody till April 1. (ANI)

