Providing good service for poor & middle class is top priority of Railways: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday emphasised that providing a good travel experience to the poor and middle class remains the top priority of Indian Railways.

The minister told railway officials from across the country who attended a review meeting at Rail Bhawan here to work collectively towards this goal.

He highlighted that the sharp reduction in railway accidents and record freight loading have significantly improved the image of Indian Railways across the country. He also appreciated the effective operation of a large number of special trains during festivals, which helped meet the increased demand for travel.

The Railway Minister congratulated railway zones that have maintained high levels of punctuality of trains and particularly appreciated those that have improved their performance by ensuring more than 85 per cent punctuality despite operational challenges.

Highlighting the importance of passenger experience, he stated that railway stations are the face of Indian Railways before the public and must be kept clean and well-maintained. He urged officials to work with full dedication to ensure cleanliness and improved passenger amenities at all stations. Referring to the record allocation for railway modernisation in the past decade, he emphasised that officials must ensure optimal utilisation of funds to transform railway stations and enhance passenger facilities.

Vaishnaw stressed that crowd management during peak periods, especially festivals, should ensure that passengers can reach platforms and board trains smoothly and without inconvenience. He directed officials to prioritise the use of allocated funds for improving passenger convenience and accessibility. (IANS)

Also Read: AI cameras, war rooms to tackle crowding at stations: Ashwini Vaishnaw