Pune's Lohagad fort murder: CCTV exposes alleged plot behind Ketan Agarwal’s death

PUNE: The probe into Pune’s Lohagad Fort incident, where the death of Pune businessman’s son Ketan Agarwal, which was initially passed off as an accident, later turned out to be a cold-blooded murder, is unearthing murkier details each passing day, and more secrets related to his fiancée Siya Goyal are tumbling out of the closet.

In the latest revelations, Goyal and her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary are understood to have met to plan in detail how to kill Agarwal during a vacation trip and project it as an “accidental fall”.

CCTV footage has emerged showing Goyal meeting her Chaudhary at a cafe, before she pushed her fiancée to his death from the Lohagad fort.

According to NDTV, which accessed the CCTV footage, the duo met at a café in Pune on June 18 when they hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Agarwal, 26.

Both have already been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy by the Pune police. According to police, Siya and Chetan met at a cafe in Pune on June 18 to hatch the murder plot.

They discussed a plan to murder Agarwal and also identified specific locations on the fort from where he could be pushed to his death. The same day, Goyal accompanied Agarwal to Lohagad Fort, while Chaudhary followed them clandestinely on the mountain trek.

It was between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. that Goyal called up Agarwal’s family to inform them that he had fallen into a gorge. She told the family that he slipped during the trek, but the police maintained that he was pushed by the duo from behind.

Earlier, the police questioned both Goyal and Chaudhary after bringing them face-to-face.

The two accused, sent to seven-day police custody, were questioned until late last night.

Agarwal, the son of a prominent businessman in Pune, was engaged to Goyal in February this year. The two families were preparing for a lavish wedding scheduled for November, reportedly involving private jets and palace venues. (IANS)

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