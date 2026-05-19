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V.D. Satheesan Takes Oath as Kerala Chief Minister

V. D. Satheesan took oath as Kerala’s 13th Chief Minister, marking the Congress-led UDF’s return to power after a decade amid huge celebrations.
V.D. Satheesan
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Thiruvananthapuram: A thunderous roar swept across the packed Central Stadium on Monday morning as V.D. Satheesan rose to take oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala, marking the return of a Congress-led UDF government to power after a gap of 10 years. The moment Satheesan’s name was announced by Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, the crowd erupted into prolonged cheers, with party workers waving flags and raising slogans in celebration of the Congress’ return to office. (IANS)

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V.D. Satheesan
Chief Minister of Kerala
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