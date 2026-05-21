Rahul Gandhi slams PM over ‘Melodi’ toffees with Italian PM Meloni amid economic crisis

Raebareli: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices, the country’s economic condition and his recent interaction with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accusing the Centre of ignoring serious economic challenges. Addressing party workers in Raebareli, Gandhi referred to the viral “Melodi” trend linked to Modi and Meloni and said the government was trivialising concerns over the economy. “Modi-ji takes toffees for Meloni... The time to cry is coming again,” he remarked.

His comments came during PM Modi’s visit to Italy, where he met Meloni in Rome and gifted her “Melody” toffees, reviving the social media trend surrounding the two leaders. Gandhi warned that India was heading towards a major economic crisis, citing global tensions and alleged economic mismanagement by the BJP-led government. Referring to the Strait of Hormuz situation, he claimed an “economic storm” was approaching and questioned government assurances on fuel availability and prices. The Congress leader also renewed criticism of demonetisation and accused the government of favouring industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. He alleged that India’s economic system had been handed over to select business groups and foreign interests.

Targeting the RSS and BJP leadership, Gandhi accused them of undermining the Constitution and urged party workers to confront BJP leaders over these issues. (ANI)

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