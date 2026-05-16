Railways Sanctions Three Projects for West Bengal After Regime Change

Kolkata: The Railways on Friday sanctioned three new projects for West Bengal, where there has been a change of regime following the recently concluded Assembly polls, ending the 15-year Trinamool Congress rule and marking the beginning of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state since Independence.

According to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, he had received three separate subject letters relating to the projects from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The first of the three projects relates to the approval of the new Jalpaiguri-Siliguri railway line project in the northern sector of West Bengal.

The second project concerns the approval for the operation of a new express train, christened the Santragachi-Khatipura Express (via Kharagpur), connecting Santragachi in the Howrah region adjoining Kolkata with Jaipur's Khatipura area in Rajasthan. (IANS)

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