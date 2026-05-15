One Dead, Two Injured After Scooty Crashes Near Railway Crossing in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A road accident took place near the Kharahat railway crossing in Hari Pora Road on Wednesday evening, where one person died, and two others were seriously injured. The deceased has been identified as Holiram Phukan, a resident of Betbari Chengelibari Gandhia Gaon.

According to information received, Anup Bharalua, a resident of Masoi Gaon, was driving a scooty from Masoi Gaon, with Holiram Phukan and Biswajit Borgohain pillion riding, and heading towards Betbari Chengelibari Gandhia Gaon.

A child on a bicycle suddenly came in front of the scooty, due to which Bharalua lost control and hit a pole near the road. Holiram Phukan died on the spot due to the impact, while Anup Bharalua and Biswajit Borgohain were seriously injured.

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