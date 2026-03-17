Rajasthan CM announces development projects worth Rs 1,902 crore in Beneshwar

DUNGARPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 326 development works worth Rs 1,902 crore during the state-level 'Rajasthani Tribal Pride Day' programme held at Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district. He also urged youths to remain cautious of those attempting to instigate them for political gains.

The Chief Minister arrived at Beneshwar Dham by helicopter during his one-day visit to the district, where he was welcomed by BJP leaders and administrative officials. He later visited the Valmiki Temple and the Hari Temple and offered prayers.

CM Sharma also inspected an exhibition organised on the occasion and reviewed stalls showcasing products made by women from self-help groups. During the programme, he distributed scooters to meritorious girl students, tablets to "Lakhpati Didis", and loan cheques to women self-help groups.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sharma said the tribal community has made a significant contribution to Rajasthan's development journey. He stated that Beneshwar Dham, an important religious site for tribals, had remained neglected for years but the present government would undertake development works worth around Rs 130 crore there, including construction of ghats, roads and expansion of basic facilities.

The Rajasthan CM said the government is promoting small and cottage industries while also working to preserve tribal art and cultural heritage so that artisans receive fair value for their work in the market.

Remembering tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, the Chief Minister said his contribution had remained under-recognised for years but Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured nationwide recognition during the celebrations marking his 150th birth anniversary. Sharma also paid tribute to tribal leader Govind Guru and other tribal heroes for their sacrifices and efforts toward social upliftment.

Without naming anyone, the Chief Minister also targeted leaders of the Bharat Adivasi Party, alleging that some people in the Vagad region were misleading tribal youths for political purposes. He claimed that while such leaders educate their own children in major cities like Jaipur, Kota and Sikar, they incite local tribal youths instead of encouraging them toward education and development.

Sharma further said the Union Government has opened new avenues for development in the region by establishing a nuclear power project worth Rs 45,000 crore in Banswara. (ANI)

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