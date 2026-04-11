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Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha responds to criticism amid Aam Aadmi Party rift

Amid an internal rift in the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha responded to criticism of his performance by saying his work would speak for itself.
Raghav Chadha
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NEW DELHI: Amid an internal rift in the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha responded to criticism of his performance by saying his work would speak for itself. In an Instagram video, he showcased his parliamentary interventions on a wide range of issues.

These included consumer concerns (data expiry, bank penalties, call charges), public welfare (paternity leave, health insurance delays, food adulteration), and economic matters (GST reforms, inflation, debt-to-GDP ratio). He also highlighted systemic challenges like paper leaks, pollution, gig worker rights, and digital privacy.

Chadha further addressed topics such as MSP for farmers, water scarcity in Punjab, urban congestion, education-employment gaps, and proposals like free annual health check-ups and digitisation of land records. (IANS)

Also Read: Never outshine the master: Raghav Chadha's cryptic post amid rift with AAP

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