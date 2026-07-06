Ram Temple donation row: Saints say action will follow probe; trust meeting scheduled today

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s crucial meeting on Monday, seers associated with the Ram Temple on Sunday said the ongoing inquiry into allegations related to temple donations was progressing in the right direction and that appropriate action would be taken after the investigation report is discussed.

The Trust is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. on Monday (July 6) at Mani Ramdas Chavni (Chhoti Chhavni) in Ayodhya to deliberate on the preliminary report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe allegations of donation-related irregularities, as well as the resignations of senior Trust functionaries that followed the controversy.

Speaking on the issue, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Paramanand Giri Maharaj said the investigation had revealed certain findings, adding that more would be known after the meeting.

“Yes, the investigation has revealed certain findings. What the saints’ meeting says on the matter will become clear later… People’s faith will return… Action will be taken based on the investigation report, and the committee will decide what needs to be done, including who remains and who is removed…” he said.

On the broader significance of the Ram Temple project, he added, “We will comment further after the meeting. For now, I can only say that the work done in the name of Lord Ram has brought such awareness that it has benefited everyone, including shopkeepers, cab drivers, and hotel owners. Their livelihoods are doing well. Gradually, the remaining work will also be completed. We will say more after the meeting.” (IANS)

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