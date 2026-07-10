Ram Temple theft: Trust treasurer assures transparent counting of donations

AYODHYA: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri on Thursday assured the nation that the Temple Trust is following all preventive measures to avoid any repetition of donation embezzlement allegation and also exhibited confidence that the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will bring an overhaul in the workings of the organisation.

After its meeting on Monday where the Ram Temple Trust accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra, officials announced a comprehensive administrative review, possible appointment of a CEO, and strengthened protocols for handling donations to prevent future breaches.

Speaking to reporters, Swami Govind Dev Giri said that he had met Champat Rai on Wednesday and discussed about the developments regarding the matter.

"My main purpose was to enquire about his (Rai's) health. He is healthy, satisfied, and has absolutely no resentment over his resignation. He is an experienced worker who has dedicated his entire life to serving Mother India. Therefore, he fully supports the system we are building, and there is no anger or dissatisfaction in his mind," the seer added.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer added: "I also met some of the saints here. They, too, agree with the decisions taken by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and are satisfied. They also expect that we will further improve certain worship procedures and administrative arrangements, which we will certainly do."

He said that he also went to see the place where counting of donations takes place and inspected the changes that have been introduced there.

"Now, it seems that such an incident will never get repeated as all preventive measures are being followed. Everybody should have faith that now we will carry out this work with more efficiency and would not depend on anybody," he asserted. He expressed optimism that after the appointment of the CEO, there will be a "massive change" in the workings of the Ram Temple Trust.

"We assure the nation that the Ram Temple will not lose its sanctity among devotees, instead after a clean-up process the holy place will further be revered by people," Swami Govind Dev Giri said. (IANS)

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