Ranchi Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office attack: Four detained as police intensify investigation

RANCHI: Police have intensified their investigation into the petrol bomb attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) provincial office in Nivaranpur, Ranchi, and have detained four individuals in connection with the incident. Those detained include the driver of the vehicle allegedly used in the attack and two of the suspected attackers.

According to police officials, the detainees are being questioned to determine the motive behind the attack and uncover any larger conspiracy. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the premises.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attackers arrived in a rented car. Police first detained the driver of the vehicle and later intercepted two suspects who were reportedly attempting to flee to Delhi by train. They were apprehended at a railway station in Bihar. Another individual has also been taken into custody for questioning.

On the instructions of Jharkhand Director General of Police Tadasha Mishra, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. The SIT has conducted raids at multiple locations across Ranchi based on CCTV footage, technical evidence, and other leads gathered during the investigation. (IANS)

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