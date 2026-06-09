Rebel Trimanool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh claims support of 20 MPs in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Trimanool Congress is headed for a split in the Lok Sabha after rebels caused chaos in its ranks in the Bengal Assembly.

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday escalated the internal crisis within her party by announcing that a faction of 20 MPs has formally requested the Lok Sabha Speaker for separate seating arrangements. Speaking to ANI on the development, Ghosh Dastidar said, "We are 20 MPs who have requested the Speaker for separate seating, and we will be working in conjunction of the Central and State Government for the development of West Bengal".

Highlighting the faction's motivations, she added, "We are against the lawlessness, misgovernance and unemployment in the state of West Bengal over the past few years."

Kakoli Ghosh has been a confidante of Mamata Banerjee and now believes that 'national interest' has forced her hand in rebelling against her former boss

"Things have been getting from bad to worse, and I have been with Mamata Banerjee for 40 years... It is useless to say that just because she is not in power in West Bengal, I have left. It is not that... In the last 3-4 years, the pressure was too much on the government officers to work according to the whims and fancies of certain leadership... We want to work for the development of the state and for the national interest and the safety and security of the nation. That is why we want to work separately," she said.

The development comes amid intensifying internal turmoil following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw the state elect its first BJP government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)

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