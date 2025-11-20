Red Fort blast probe forces shift towards online anti-radicalisation measures

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the Red Fort blast, high-level security meetings have been held to discuss changes in strategy. During one of the meetings, the issue pertaining to electronic Intelligence was raised and how it needs to improve to flag local terror activity. This was one of the major concerns that was raised by the officials as the investigations into the Red Fort blast revealed that the Faridabad module members managed to remain off the radar for nearly three years. The module was set up and the plan for a series of attacks in and around Delhi was hatched three years back. Since that time, the members of the Faridabad module, led mostly by doctors, had managed to conceal every activity and managed not to come under the scanner of the agencies. The use of electronic Intelligence can track cross-border activity. However local modules do not have any electronic imprint and hence the Intelligence agencies find it very hard to track such activity. When it comes to dealing with cross border activity, the agencies are able to pick up information using electronic Intelligence. In the case of the Faridabad module most of the conversations were within the group. The Gujarat ATS recently arrested a Hyderabad medical representative. He was cooking up Ricin and was being instructed by a person from Pakistan. His arrest was possible because the agencies were able to put up electronic intercepts from across the border. Security officials have now decided to focus on unearthing and busting modules from across the country. An official said that one would also need to go the conventional way to bust these unconventional modules. However, at no time the focus can go off Kashmir as the ISI is looking to use the locals from the Valley to recruit across the country. The Faridabad module case clearly shows that Pakistan is trying to shift the focus out of Jammu and Kashmir for some time and target the hinterland. This calls for a major shift in security planning and more coordination between the multiple agencies that work on cases related to terror. While busting the modules is important, the agencies have also decided to give more emphasis to busting radicalisation programmes that are largely taking place online. (IANS)

