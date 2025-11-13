Delhi Car Blast: Terrorist Dr.Umar Confirmed Dead in Explosion Near Red Fort, DNA Test Reveals

New Delhi: Shocking revelations have emerged in connection with Monday evening’s car explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi. Investigations have confirmed that the person driving the i20 car that exploded near Chandni Chowk was none other than terrorist Dr. Umar Nabi.

According to official sources, a DNA test has verified that the remains found at the blast site belonged to Umar. The confirmation came after the police collected DNA samples from Umar’s mother, who was detained in Pulwama. The samples matched the remains found near the Red Fort, confirming that Umar was among the dead.

Authorities suspect that Umar carried out a suicide bombing. On Monday evening, he detonated the explosives inside the car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, killing himself and 11 others. The explosion caused panic in the busy area, injuring several bystanders.

Sources said Umar was terrified of being captured after one of his associates was arrested in Faridabad earlier that morning during a police operation that also recovered a large quantity of explosives. Fearing arrest, Umar drove around several areas in Delhi, including Mayur Vihar, Connaught Place, and Faridabad, before finally reaching Red Fort. Witnesses reported seeing him parked in the area for nearly three hours before the explosion.

Officials revealed that the Red Fort blast took place only hours after the Faridabad terror module was busted, where over 2,900 kilograms of explosives and ammunition were seized from Al Falah University. Investigators believe Umar triggered the blast after realising his network had been exposed, leading to one of the deadliest terror incidents in recent months.