Remembering Asha Bhosle: The queen of versatility who defined 80 years of Indian cinema

MUMBAI: Everyone who loves Hindi film music has a favourite Asha Bhosle song. For classical lovers, there is Piya Baawari from Khubsurat; for ghazal enthusiasts, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti and Dil Cheez Kya Hai; and for 90s kids, pop hits like Janam Samjha Karo and Rangeela Re. Her music transcended age, genre, and language, connecting with generations of listeners.

As she passed away on Sunday at 92, Asha Bhosle left behind a timeless musical legacy. Her versatility, ability to adapt to changing trends, and distinctive style-singing the same line in multiple nuanced ways-made her a benchmark for singers across genres like ghazal, pop, cabaret, and classical music.

Early beginnings and breaking out of the looming shadow of Lata Mangeshkar Asha Mangeshkar's journey was far from easy. Born to Dinanath Mangeshkar, she grew up in a musical family but faced hardship early, losing her father at nine. By 10, she was already supporting her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar in running the household.

At 16, her marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle strained both her personal life and budding career. During the 1940s and 50s, when Lata Mangeshkar and Geeta Dutt dominated playback singing, Asha struggled to find space. She was often assigned songs for secondary characters or vamps rather than leading heroines.

However, instead of conforming, she carved her own identity. Singing for vamps, including many iconic numbers picturised on Helen like O Haseena Zulfon Wali and Piya Tu, she developed a bold, rhythmic, and textured vocal style suited to fast-paced, Western-influenced music. This distinctive voice soon became her signature.

The Other Mangeshkar

While Lata Mangeshkar became the voice of the traditional Indian heroine, Asha emerged as the experimental and rebellious counterpart. The sisters dominated Indian music in their own ways, each creating a unique space.

Asha Bhosle proved she could effortlessly shift between genres-delivering sensuous cabaret numbers as convincingly as intricate classical compositions. Her adaptability allowed her to stand apart and build a legacy distinct from her sister's towering presence.

The architects of her songs

Music director OP Nayyar played a crucial role in shaping Asha Bhosle's career, giving her a distinct identity. Their collaboration produced some of the most memorable songs of the 1950s and 60s.

Starting with Mangu (1954), the duo went on to create classics like Aaiye Meharbaan (Howrah Bridge, 1958) and Yeh Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera (Mere Sanam, 1965). They also worked on successful films such as Tumsa Nahin Dekha (1957), Ek Musafir Ek Hasina (1962), and Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), cementing her place as a leading playback singer.

Reinventing in the 1990s

In her 60s, Asha Bhosle reinvented herself yet again, connecting with younger audiences through pop music. She released remixed versions of her earlier hits, which sparked criticism but ultimately introduced her music to a new generation.

Her collaborations with Leslie Lewis produced popular tracks like Janam Samjha Karo. Around the same time, she worked with AR Rahman, lending her voice to Rangeela, where her songs for Urmila Matondkar brought a fresh, youthful sound that resonated widely.

Known for embracing change, Asha Bhosle also earned international recognition, including a Grammy nomination and a Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs. She sang in multiple languages, with notable success in Bengali cinema as well.

Beyond music, she was known for her culinary skills-her biryani and Goan fish curry were favourites in the industry-and often said she would have been a chef if not a singer.

Asha Bhosle was truly a chameleon of Indian music, constantly pushing boundaries and redefining genres. Though she stayed away from the public eye in recent years, apart from a 2023 Dubai tour, her music continues to live on. More than just a playback singer, she gave voice to the evolving image of the modern Indian woman-from traditional to bold and independent.

"Abhi na jao chhod kar, dil abhi bhara nahi…" (Agencies)

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