Repoll will be conducted only if absolutely necessary: Bengal CEO on EVM tampering allegations

KOLKATA: In the aftermath of the BJP's allegations that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been tampered in some booths during the second phase of polling, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, on Thursday said that repolling will be conducted in certain constituencies only if "absolutely necessary".

Earlier in the day, Agarwal had said: "If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll."

The Bengal CEO however clarified that the decision to conduct election again is not taken at the state level and rather by the Election Commission of India. "Repolling decision is not taken at our level. The matter is being scrutinised in Delhi. There are candidates and CCTV footage. Decision will be taken there. We will let you know when we receive the decision," he told reporters.

He added: "There is no hurry in conducting the repoll. Let the scrutiny report come. Repolling will only be conducted if it is absolutely necessary."

He also said that an FIR has not yet been registered on alleged EVM tampering. "FIR will be lodged but for now our work is to focus on completing the election process. Once a crime has been committed, it stays," he said. (IANS)

Also Read: Bengal to have 77 counting centres after fresh Election Commission of India (ECI) revision