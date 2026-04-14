Hasina slams anti-liberation forces for undermining Pohela Boishakh festivities

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday extended greetings to the people of Bangladesh on Pohela Boishakh, marking the Bengali New Year, while warning that “anti-liberation and unconstitutional” forces continue to undermine the festival.

In a statement shared by the Awami League, Hasina described Pohela Boishakh as the foremost celebration of Bengali heritage, symbolising renewal, unity, and joy. She noted that the festival, which originated as a harvest-based calendar during the Mughal era, has evolved into a global cultural event embraced by Bengalis across religions and ethnicities.

Recalling the period of East Pakistan, Hasina said authorities had attempted to suppress Bengali culture by obstructing Pohela Boishakh celebrations and even the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore. She added that after independence, the festival emerged as a symbol of national awakening, unity, and harmony.

Highlighting cultural achievements, Hasina pointed out that the traditional Mangal Shobhajatra procession received recognition from UNESCO as part of the world’s intangible cultural heritage during her government’s tenure. She also mentioned the introduction of a “Boishakhi allowance” for employees during the festival.

However, Hasina expressed concern over continued attempts to weaken the celebration, including efforts to rename Mangal Shobhajatra. She stressed that Pohela Boishakh, rooted in agrarian traditions, has grown into a major cultural festival similar to New Year celebrations in countries like China and Iran. Calling it an “anthropological tradition,” she said using religion to oppose the festival only fosters division. (IANS)

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